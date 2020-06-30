National Day July 3rd: It Happened 104 Years Ago Friday

I refer to them as rubber bands covered in breadcrumbs and then deep fried. I have been told that I am wrong and that I just have never had a good fried clam. The people who say this may be correct, after all my introduction to fried clams was at a Howard Johnson's on Cape Cod when I was about six. From that day on I always just said No, thank you to that basket of fried shellfish. Fried Shrimp became my fried seafood of choice.

So if you aren't like me and fried clams are your thing then you will be happy to know know that this Friday July 3rd is National Fried Clam Day. It is the day set aside to celebrate this dish that was actually suggested as a joke by a customer at a concession stand in Essex Massachusetts on July 3 1916 when the owner was complaining about business being slow. You can read the full story on The National Day Calendar.

If you are looking for a place to enjoy Fried Clams in the Hudson Valley this Friday it seems the the Bowery Dugout in Kingston in business since 1947 comes highly recommended on a google search. They are doing curbside delivery of their entire menu. However, I would call ahead if you are looking for fried clams because even though they were tops on the search list, I don't see fried clams on the menu.

