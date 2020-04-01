Kids Can Decorate Their Own Badge for Oneida County Sheriffs

Grab the markers, glitter and pom poms! While you and your kids are tucked away quarantining at home, you can all get your craft on and decorate badges for the Oneida County Sheriffs.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol and the Sheriff's Community Affairs Unit posted this outline and an example design to their Facebook page. Get to crafting and once you're done, pick your best designs and submit them to the Sheriff's Office until April 6. They'll show all submissions on their social media pages April 7.

Use the outline below to get started on your family crafting!