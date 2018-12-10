NASA Offers Marvel a Plan to Rescue Tony Stark

If perchance you have seen the trailer for Avengers: Endgame , then you know that Tony Stark ain’t doing too great right now. Most of his Avengers buddies died when Thanos snapped his fingers. Tony was spared, only to endure a worse fate: To perish alone, stranded in the stars, never knowing what happened to everyone he knew and loved back on Earth. (Okay maybe Nebula is there too. But she’s kind of mean.)

Of course, Tony Stark is an Avenger. There’s no way he just dies out in space, right? Surely there will be some kind of rescue operation mounted in Endgame . In the meantime though, our good friends at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration have seen the Endgame trailer as well, and have they have some practical pointers for Marvel (or really anyone who gets lost in space):

Thanks for the tip, NASA! Now, do you have any suggestions for how to deal with a giant purple dude with six Stones that contain all the power in the universe? Is there anything at Mission Control to help deal with that? Cause we could really use some ideas in that area as well.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019.