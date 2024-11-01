Get ready to kickstart your heart-- Mötley Crüe's coming to Las Vegas, and we want YOU to be there for the action.

Here's What You Could Win001

Two tickets to see Mötley Crüe at Park MGM on April 4, 2024

Roundtrip airfare for two to Las Vegas, Nevada

Two-night hotel stay

$500 spending money

PLUS a 35th Anniversary Dr. Feelgood Box Set

Here's How You Can Get In to Win

Listen weekdays for the codes you need to enter the contest. We'll share them starting Monday, November 4, through Friday, November 22.

You can also enter by completing the activities below beginning Monday, November 4, through Sunday, November 24. The more you like, share, and follow, the more entries you can earn.

*This is a multi-market contest open to residents of the contiguous 48 United States at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from eligible entries received on Monday, November 25. Prize is provided by Live Nation and Big Machine Records.*

Motley Crue Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide The complete story of Motley Crue's lineup changes. Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening