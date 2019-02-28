More Snow Possible For Heart Run and Walk Weekend

More snow is possible in Central New York this weekend.

Syracuse.com reports that snow showers will be possible Saturday as the morning goes on with steady light snow developing for the afternoon. The snow will taper to a few flurries in the evening with dry conditions overnight.

Snow accumulations on Saturday should be around an inch with little chance for more. High temperatures will rise into the mid 30s during the early afternoon on light south winds. As the system's cold front passes by, winds will turn to the northwest and temperatures will start to retreat. Sunday will start out with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures again in the low 20s. Winds will be variable as Saturday's system departs and Sunday's storm begins to take shape."

For the Heart Run and Walk, early forecasts say morning lows will be in the Low 20s, with snow showers in the afternoon time.