MMRI Executive Director Named To Prestigious Group

The Executive Director of the Masonic Medical Research Institute in Utica has been elected a Fellow of the International Society for Heart Research.

Dr. Maria Kontaridis was selected to be a part of the prestigious group of elite scientists at the ISHR World Conference that was held June 12 to 15 in Berlin, Germany.

The chance to become an International Society for Heart Research Fellow only comes once every few years.

The previous ISHR World Congress was in 2019 in Beijing, China, and the next one won’t be held until 2025 in Nara, Japan.

According to the ISHR, “Fellows were selected solely on the basis of scientific excellence, as evidenced by an established track record of publications in high-impact journals. The main criterion in assigning Fellowship status is the performance of independent research that has made a major contribution to advancing our understanding of cardiovascular biology and medicine.” The International Society for Heart Research is a non-profit professional society of scientists working in the field of heart and cardiovascular research.

Dr. Kontaridis is recognized as a leading scientist in the field of heart and cardiovascular research and innovation, and she has published a voluminous number of high-impact articles in peer-reviewed journals. In addition to leading the MMRI, and running her own research laboratory, she is also the Gordon K. Moe Professor and Chair of Biomedical Research and Translational Medicine at MMRI.

Founded in 1958, MMRI is a non-profit, independent research center in Utica specializing in advancing scientific understanding of cardiovascular, autoimmune, and neurodegenerative disorders.

To learn more, visit the MMRI website www.mmri.edu/

