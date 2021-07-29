Jessica Russell of the City of Rome New York needs your help. She lost her ring, and is hoping you've seen it.

Jessica shared a post on Facebook of when she lost the ring:

I know this is a shot in the dark but yesterday July 26 I lost my mother’s ring that one of my best friends gave me after I lost Levi. The ring is really important to me"

She reports that the ring may have slipped off at Tops in Rome on July 26th during the afternoon time on Erie Blvd. If it didn't fall off there, the other location it may have fallen off at is Rome Medical on Black River Blvd. Both times would have been in the afternoon.

Like I said the chances are slim if I lost it at one of those places but I’m really upset about it"

Do you have any information on the ring? If so, you can contact Jessica via Facebook.

