Microsoft Patented An Idea That Sounds Like The Plot Of A Black Mirror EpisodeKelly CheeseFree Beer and Hot WingsPublished: January 25, 2021Getty ImagesShare on FacebookShare on TwitterMicrosoft just patented an idea on how to turn dead people into A.I.-powered chatbots, which means that when someone dies - you'd be able to keep talking to them.Source: YouTube, CNET Source: Microsoft Patented An Idea That Sounds Like The Plot Of A Black Mirror Episode Filed Under: AI, Chatbots, Dead, Microsoft, Patent, YouTubeCategories: Utica-Rome NewsCommentsLeave A CommentBack To Top