Microsoft Patented An Idea That Sounds Like The Plot Of A Black Mirror Episode

Getty Images

Microsoft just patented an idea on how to turn dead people into A.I.-powered chatbots, which means that when someone dies - you'd be able to keep talking to them.

Source: YouTube, CNET

WGRD Source: Microsoft Patented An Idea That Sounds Like The Plot Of A Black Mirror Episode
Filed Under: AI, Chatbots, Dead, Microsoft, Patent, YouTube
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top