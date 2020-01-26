BREAKING: NBA Star Kobe Bryant Dead in Helicopter Accident

He was 41-years-old.

TMZ Sports has confirmed that retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, who played his entire 20-year-career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was killed this morning in a helicopter accident in California.

His wife, Vanessa, was not on board.

Five people have been confirmed dead in the accident - Bryant's private helicopter crashed this morning in Calabasas. He was known to have used the helicopter to commute between Newport Beach and the Staples Center when he played for the Lakers.

He is survived by his wife and their daughters Gianna, Natalia, Bianca and Capri, who was born last June.