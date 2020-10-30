Mick Jagger Teases New Song, ‘Pride Before a Fall’

Mick Jagger has released a teaser video of himself performing a new song titled “Pride Before a Fall.”

The clip, uploaded to the Rolling Stones frontman's Twitter account, finds Jagger strutting before a mic in what appears to be a home studio. While a chugging guitar and drum groove plays in the background, Jagger delivers a handful of lines: “It’s overweening, over eating, too much tweeting / And when my back is turned somebody will push you off the wall / And just remember that pride, it comes before a fall.”

Watch the teaser of “Pride Before a Fall” below.

Jagger has not commented on the song or its inspiration, but the lyrics appear to allude to president Donald Trump, the reality star-turned-politician with whom Jagger has previously clashed – most notably over the use of music at political rallies.

It’s also unknown whether “Pride Before a Fall” is a solo track from Jagger or a new Stones tune. Jagger posted the clip from his own social media, but it was also retweeted by the official Rolling Stones account.

The band has been busy in 2020, even thought their No Filter tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They released "Living in a Ghost Town," the Stones' first original song since 2012, back in April. That was followed in July by an expanded reissue of Goats Head Soup, which included three previously unreleased songs – "Criss Cross," "All the Rage" and "Scarlet," the latter of which featured Jimmy Page.

Jagger has also revealed that work of a new Rolling Stones LP is also ongoing, though he cautioned fans "Don't hold your breath!"

The Stories Behind 26 Rolling Stones Album Covers