Metallica are first and foremost for drummer Lars Ulrich , but the musician recently took advantage of a break in the band's schedule to expand his musical horizons by helping out on a film score. You can hear Ulrich's drum work tied to the score of the new film Triple Frontier , starring Ben Affleck , Charlie Hunnam and others.

Ulrich revealed his participation in an Instagram post, explaining, "Director JC Chandor, who I’ve admired for his previous films and gotten to know over the years, called me up and asked if I would contribute to the movie. The marching orders... Thunderous drums to back up the score in certain sequences. I’m in!! Had some fun for a coupla days in December laying down 'thunderous drums' on top of @dzasterpeace’s brilliant existing stems of music and score ... and it’s turned out really fuckin’ cool."

Speaking about the movie itself, Ulrich told fans, "If you’re in the mood for a clever, intelligent, suspenseful, well-cast action thriller with an unusual amount of smarts and depth, and the occasional 'thunderous drums,' go find @TripleFrontier.. streaming on your device of choice via @Netflix and in select theaters now. Happy days!"

In addition to Affleck and Hunnam, the film stars Oscar Isaac , Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal as a group of former special forces soldiers whose plan to rob a cartel boss of his riches at his home in the triple borders area of the Amazon jungle goes awry. You can see a trailer for the film below.

Triple Frontier Trailer