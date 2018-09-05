Metallica Cover Prince’s ‘When Doves Cry’ in Minnesota

The next North American leg of Metallica 's "WorldWired" tour is underway and that means more "Doodles" from guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo . On previous legs of the tour, Hammett and Trujillo have performed iconic songs which were written by artists from the country or state they're currently playing in. When the tour stopped in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 4, they paid tribute to Prince, jamming on part of "When Doves Cry," which can be viewed above.

The original track, which appeared on Prince's 1984 album Purple Rain , doesn't feature bass guitar, making it an odd choice to replicate with just guitar, bass and Trujillo's gruff voice. Hammett's scratchy guitar work anchors the song and Trujillo leaves the chorus to the crowd.

Metallica recently announced that fans who attend a show on this tour leg will have the ability to download a free MP3 file of their concert. "Each show is mixed and mastered by the team behind Hardwired...To Self-Destruct to bring you the best possible audio quality. Hold on to that ticket stub after the show and head over to LiveMetallica.com/scan to scan or enter the barcode from your ticket to download your show," said the band in a statement.

This leg of the "WorldWired" tour will extend through March of 2019 with Metallica playing a handful of shows in each month leading up to the trek's conclusion. Head here to see a list of dates and to see the set list from the tour's opening night, head to this location .

To make sure you hit the show on time, you may want to pick up a Metallica watch and if you've got tailgating in mind, perhaps some "Blackened" whiskey will help your cause.

