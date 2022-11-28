Metallica Announce New Album ’72 Seasons’, Debut Old School Sounding Song ‘Lux Aeterna’
Metal legends Metallica have just announced their new studio album, 72 Seasons, and have debuted the old school sounding new song, "Lux Aeterna."
The 12-track, 77-minute album, produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, is set to arrive on April 14, 2023, and serves as the successor to 2016's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct.
“72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry," comments Hetfield.
Metallica, "Lux Aeterna" Lyrics
Metallica, "Lux Aeterna" Lyrics
Anticipation
In domination
A sea of hearts beat as one, unified
Magnification
All generations
Approaching thunder awaiting the light
Full speed or nothing
Full speed or nothing
Lux Æterna
Lux Æterna
Exhilaration
Frenzied sensation
Kindred alliance connected inside
Commiseration
Sonic salvation
Cast out the demons that strangle your life
Full speed or nothing
Full speed or nothing
Lux Æterna
Lux Æterna
Lux Æterna
Emancipation
Kill isolation
Never alone for the feelings alike
Amplification
Lightning the nation
Never alive more
Than right here tonight
Full speed or nothing
Full speed or nothing
Lux Æterna
Lux Æterna
Light it
Metallica, "Lux Aeterna" Music Video
Metallica, 72 Seasons Album Art
Metallica 2023 / 2024 Tour Dates
April 27, 2023 - Amsterdam NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
April 29, 2023 - Amsterdam NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
May 17, 2023 - Paris FR @ Stade de France*
May 19, 2023 - Paris FR @ Stade de France
May 26, 2023 - Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion
May 28, 2023 - Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion
June 16, 2023 - Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium**
June 18, 2023 - Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium
Aug. 4, 2023 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 6, 2023 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 11, 2023 - Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique
Aug. 13, 2023 - Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique
Aug. 18, 2023 - Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
Aug. 20, 2023 - Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
Aug. 25, 2023 - Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 27, 2023 - Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Sept. 1, 2023 - Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Sept. 3, 2023 - Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Nov. 3, 2023 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center
Nov. 5, 2023 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center
Nov. 10, 2023 - Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
Nov. 12, 2023 - Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
May 24, 2024 - Munich DE @ Olympiastadion
May 26, 2024 - Munich DE @ Olympiastadion
June 7, 2024 - Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium
June 9, 2024 - Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium
June 14, 2024 - Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium
June 16, 2024 - Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium
July 5, 2024 - Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy
July 7, 2024 - Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy
July 12, 2024 - Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
July 14, 2024 - Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Aug. 2, 2024 - Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 4, 2024 - Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 9, 2024 - Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 11, 2024 - Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 16, 2024 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium
Aug. 18, 2024 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium
Aug. 23, 2024 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium
Aug. 25, 2024 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium
Aug. 30, 2024 - Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
Sept. 1, 2024 - Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
Sept. 20, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol***
Sept. 22, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 27, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol***
Sept. 29, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**
Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris
**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg
Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***
Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City