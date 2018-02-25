Metallica Confirm 2018 North American ‘WorldWired’ Tour

It's official. Metallica will kick off a second series of WorldWired tour dates in North America with a Sept. 2 show at Madison, Wis.

They are making a few rare stops this time out. For instance, it's been nearly three decades since Metallica played Grand Forks, N.D., and nearly 26 years since the band performed in places like El Paso, Texas; Birmingham, Ala.; and Sioux Falls, S.D. A complete list of dates, cities and venues is below.

Shows will be presented in the round. The Light It Up pre-show party will feature comedian Jim Breuer and a DJ. A limited number of Black Tickets are available for $598; these special passes allow floor access to any Metallica show on this North American tour. Tickets go on sale March 2; for more information, visit their official website .

Anticipation has been building since last week. On Friday (Feb. 23), Metallica sent out a social media post which simply said "Monday ." Live Nation and several North American concert venues shared the same post, leading to widespread speculation that the band was planning to return to the United States and Canada. Sunday, the band spelled things out a big more clearly, with a new image that now included the tour name .

These are the initial shows on their home continent since the WorldWired tour's first North American leg ended in Edmonton, Alb., on Aug. 16, 2017. Metallica is currently in the midst of a European trek in support of their most recent album Hardwired ...to Self-Destruct , which will conclude May 11 in Helsinki, Finland.

Hardwired was Metallica's first album since 2008's Death Magnetic , although they later released Lulu , a 2011 collaboration with Lou Reed ; and Through the Never , a 3D concert film with a plot woven through it. They also have plans to return to their past by re-issuing 1987's covers-filled The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited on April 13.

Metallica Worldwired 2018-19 North American Tour

9/2 - Madison, WI, Kohl Center

9/4 - Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

9/6 - Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

9/8 - Grand Forks, ND, Alerus Center

9/11 - Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford Premier Center

9/13 - Winnipeg, MB, Bell MTS Place

9/15 - Saskatoon, SK, SaskTel Centre

10/16 - Milwaukee, WI, Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center

10/18 - Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

10/20 - State College, PA, Bryce Jordan Center

10/22 - Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

10/27 - Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

10/29 - Albany, NY, Times Union Center

11/26 - Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

11/28 - Boise, ID, Taco Bell Arena

11/30, Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

12/2 - Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena

12/5 - Portland, OR, Moda Center

12/7 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

12/9 - Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center

1/18 - Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

1/20 - Little Rock, AR, Verizon Arena

1/22 - Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena at The BJCC

1/24 - Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

1/28 - Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

1/30 - Cincinnati, OH, U.S. Bank Arena

2/1 - Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

2/28 - El Paso, TX, Don Haskins Center

3/2 - Lubbock, TX, United Supermarkets Arena

3/4 - Wichita, KS, Intrust Bank Arena

3/6 - Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

3/9 - Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

3/11 - Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

3/13 - Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena