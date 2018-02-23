Listen to Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Song ‘Lover Man’

The latest preview for the upcoming Jimi Hendrix album Both Sides of the Sky is a previously unreleased version of “Lover Man” that was recorded in December 1969 with Billy Cox and Buddy Miles, the lineup that would later be known as the Band of Gypsys .

You can listen to the song above.

Both Sides of the Sky is the third part of a trilogy of posthumous releases that started with 2010’s Valleys of Neptune and continued with 2013’s People, Hell and Angels . The new album includes appearances by Johnny Winter , Stephen Stills , Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding. It will be released on multiple formats on March 9.

"Jimi loved the blues," said producer Eddie Kramer in a recent video interview that was premiered by UCR. "So did Billy, so did Buddy. … Billy was always this wonderful counterpart. He did these fantastic runs, these lovely loping figures. Jimi was so happy to have that bouncy feeling beneath what he was doing. And you can't have a record like this without the famous cement mixer. That's what Mitch Mitchell used to say about Buddy — 'He's a bit of a cement mixer.' No kidding. I mean, he was just the most amazing funk/R&B drummer, and I just love the way that Jimi's solo just rips into that far-out distortion. It just shreds. I mean, that's the ultimate shred solo."

You can see the track listing for Both Sides of the Sky below.

Jimi Hendrix, 'Both Sides of the Sky' Track Listing

1. "Mannish Boy" (previously unreleased)

2. "Lover Man" (previously unreleased)

3. "Hear My Train A Comin'" (previously unreleased)

4. "Stepping Stone" (previously unreleased)

5. "$20 Fine" (previously unreleased, featuring Stephen Stills)

6. "Power Of Soul" (previously unavailable extended version)

7. "Jungle" (previously unreleased)

8. "Things I Used to Do" (featuring Johnny Winter)

9. "Georgia Blues" (featuring Lonnie Youngblood)

10. "Sweet Angel" (previously unreleased)

11. "Woodstock" (previously unreleased, featuring Stephen Stills)

12. "Send My Love To Linda" (previously unreleased)

13. "Cherokee Mist" (previously unreleased)