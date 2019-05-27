Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremonies Held In Utica

Wreath laying ceremonies were held at Utica's six military monuments on Memorial Day.

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and Utica City Court Judge Ralph Eannace began the the wreath-laying ceremonies at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Oneida Square.

Ceremonies were also held at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the POW-MIA Monument and the World War I, World War II/Korean War Monuments on the Parkway, the Purple Heart Park in West Utica and the All Veterans Memorial at Utica’s Main Post Office on Pitcher Street.

The ceremonies were sponsored by Utica Post 229.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi issued the following statement for Memorial Day:

"Today we honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. These brave men and women died protecting our freedom and the American way of life. They deserve our gratitude and thanks not just on Memorial Day, but every day."

Brindisi will spend Memorial Day attending parades and remembrances across Upstate New York.

Jim Rondenelli, WIBX