Meat Loaf Launching ‘I’d Do Anything for Love’ Reality Series

Meat Loaf is prepping a reality TV show based around his 1993 hit song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

According to Deadline, each episode “will see couples compete in a variety of comedic physical games designed to reveal how well they can work together and how much they really trust and believe in each other.”

“In each episode, two couples will put their relationship on the line for the show’s cash prize,” Deadline further explains. “After two rounds of absurd and sometimes frightening physical contests, inspired and accompanied by ballads, the couple on top will advance to the ‘Endgame,’ where their faith in each other will undergo the ultimate challenge.”

In addition to executive producing the series, Meat Loaf will “feature as the ethereal figure behind the madness.” The show will also include a musical element, with live in studio performances.

The program gets its title from “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” the hit single from Meat Loaf’s multi-platinum selling 1993 album Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell. The power ballad scored Meat Loaf the only No. 1 song of his career and remains among his most legendary tracks.

For the TV project, the rocker is teaming with the production company Nobody’s Hero. The organization already has several successful reality series among its credits, including cooking competition shows Nailed It! and Best Leftovers Ever!.

This will not be Meat Loaf’s first foray into the world of reality TV. In 2011, he appeared on the series Celebrity Apprentice, hosted by real estate developer - and future U.S. president - Donald Trump.

