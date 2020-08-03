Not wearing a mask at McDonald's? Their employees might call the police, according to comments the company CEO made in an interview.

Last week, McDonald's announced they'll require masks to be worn by all patrons entering their restaurants, and now, CEO Chris Kempczinski tells CBS This Morning "If someone is unwilling to wear a mask and comply with our rules, that might be where we might bring in law enforcement."

Currently, all New Yorkers are required to wear a mask when inside businesses, at walk-up windows, and prior to being seated at restaurants. Enforcement has proven to be a challenge for businesses.

Walmart had said they would enforce mask-wearing in their stores, but then, along with other retailers like Lowe's and Home Depot, said they will still serve customers without masks.

Businesses have expressed concerns for their employees safety, in light of incidents locally and across the country where employees have been exposed to verbal and physical abuse when trying to get customers to comply with the law. In Central New York, two teens were spit on when asking a patron to wear a mask to order ice cream, and another customer threw a display at a coffee shop. Local stores have inconsistent compliance policies regrading masks, with some stores actively enforcing the law, and others allowing customers inside with no mask, putting others at risk.

The CDC says wearing masks is a good way to slow the spread of COVID-19 in communities.

What's your take? Should businesses call the police if customers refuse to wear a mask? Email your thoughts to beth@lite987.com