We have a list of locations currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents in New York State. Also launched is the new 'Am I Eligible App' that will answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions.

It's almost time for you to get your COVID-19 vaccine, but before you do, you must first fill out the COVID-19 form found here. After filling out the form, you will receive your COVID-19 appointment.

A Mass Distribution site at the New York State Fairgrounds is being set up with the Onondaga County Health Dept and should be open on Wednesday, January 13, and those in group 1A and 1B will be the top priority. Additional sites will be launched in the days to come.

According to Governor Cuomo, Oneida County is part of the Mohawk Valley. The Mohawk Valley also includes Herkimer, Otsego, Montgomery, Fulton, and Schoharie counties. So far, these are locations to receive a vaccine:

St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica (MVHS)

St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica (MVHS)

Rome Memorial Hospital

Bassett Healthcare in Cooperstown (No scheduled events at this time, awaiting NYSDOH authorization.)

Little Falls Hospital

A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta

Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville

Cobleskill Regional Hospital in Schoharie County

St. Mary’s Healthcare in Amsterdam

Remember, there is a limited supply of the vaccine, and it may take up to 14 weeks to receive it.

The 'Am I Eligible App' is now available to help clear up any confusion. Just call 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829) to get your vaccine questions answered.

Groups 1A and 1B are now eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

Those in group 1A include 2.1 million New Yorkers:

High-risk hospital workers (emergency room workers, ICU staff, and Pulmonary Department staff)

Residents and staff at nursing homes and other congregate care facilities

Federally Qualified Health Center employees

EMS workers

Coroners, medical examiners, and certain funeral workers

Staff and residents at OPWDD, OMH, and OASAS facilities

Urgent Care providers

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff

All Outpatient/Ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct in-person patient care

All staff who are in direct contact with patients (i.e., intake staff)

All front-line, high-risk public health workers who have direct contact with patients, including those conducting COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 specimens and COVID-19 vaccinations

This includes, but is not limited to, Doctors who work in private medical practices and their staff Doctors who work in hospital-affiliated medical practices and their staff Doctors who work in public health clinics and their staff Registered Nurses Specialty medical practices of all types Dentists and Orthodontists and their staff Psychiatrists and Psychologists and their staff Physical Therapists and their staff Optometrists and their staff Pharmacists and Pharmacy Aides Home care workers Hospice workers

The nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities staff did not receive COVID vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.