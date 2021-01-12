Massive COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution At New York State Fairgrounds Wednesday 1-13
We have a list of locations currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents in New York State. Also launched is the new 'Am I Eligible App' that will answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions.
It's almost time for you to get your COVID-19 vaccine, but before you do, you must first fill out the COVID-19 form found here. After filling out the form, you will receive your COVID-19 appointment.
A Mass Distribution site at the New York State Fairgrounds is being set up with the Onondaga County Health Dept and should be open on Wednesday, January 13, and those in group 1A and 1B will be the top priority. Additional sites will be launched in the days to come.
According to Governor Cuomo, Oneida County is part of the Mohawk Valley. The Mohawk Valley also includes Herkimer, Otsego, Montgomery, Fulton, and Schoharie counties. So far, these are locations to receive a vaccine:
St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica (MVHS)
St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica (MVHS)
Rome Memorial Hospital
Bassett Healthcare in Cooperstown (No scheduled events at this time, awaiting NYSDOH authorization.)
Little Falls Hospital
A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta
Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville
Cobleskill Regional Hospital in Schoharie County
St. Mary’s Healthcare in Amsterdam
Remember, there is a limited supply of the vaccine, and it may take up to 14 weeks to receive it.
The 'Am I Eligible App' is now available to help clear up any confusion. Just call 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829) to get your vaccine questions answered.
Groups 1A and 1B are now eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.
Those in group 1A include 2.1 million New Yorkers:
- High-risk hospital workers (emergency room workers, ICU staff, and Pulmonary Department staff)
- Residents and staff at nursing homes and other congregate care facilities
- Federally Qualified Health Center employees
- EMS workers
- Coroners, medical examiners, and certain funeral workers
- Staff and residents at OPWDD, OMH, and OASAS facilities
- Urgent Care providers
- Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff
- All Outpatient/Ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct in-person patient care
- All staff who are in direct contact with patients (i.e., intake staff)
- All front-line, high-risk public health workers who have direct contact with patients, including those conducting COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 specimens and COVID-19 vaccinations
- This includes, but is not limited to,
- Doctors who work in private medical practices and their staff
- Doctors who work in hospital-affiliated medical practices and their staff
- Doctors who work in public health clinics and their staff
- Registered Nurses
- Specialty medical practices of all types
- Dentists and Orthodontists and their staff
- Psychiatrists and Psychologists and their staff
- Physical Therapists and their staff
- Optometrists and their staff
- Pharmacists and Pharmacy Aides
- Home care workers
- Hospice workers
- The nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities staff did not receive COVID vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.
Group 1B consists of 3.2 million New Yorkers:
- 870,000 Education workers
- 207,000 first responders
- 100,000 public safety workers
- 100,000 public transit workers
- 1.4 million people 75 and older