Martin Lawrence Says ‘Bad Boys 3’ Is Officially Happening

A month ago it was “ Bad Boys 3 Is Probably Finally Happening.” Today it’s Bad Boys 3 is officially happening — at least according to Martin Lawrence .

The actor posted a pretty unambiguous announcement that the film was finally coming together with a picture and post on Instagram, declaring “It’s official. Bad Boys For Life.” And then he put the hashtag #badboysforlife because in 2018 no document is considered legally binding if it does not also include a hashtag.

It’s been 15 years since Bad Boys II debuted in theaters, and both Lawrence and Will Smith are now in their 50s. (At what point to they graduate to being bad men ?!?) It’s almost 25 years since the original Bad Boys elevated both actors’ movie careers, and helped launch the feature directing career of one Michael Bay.) Last we heard, Bay — who also directed Bad Boys II — would be replaced at the helm of Bad Boys 3 by Belgian filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

From last month’s report on rumors that the film was finally coming together after years of development:

If all goes well, Bad Boys for Life, as the new sequel is being called, would kick off production early next year and hit theaters in 2020 in time for MLK weekend. While various iterations of the script have passed through multiple hands over the years, the latest version was penned by Chris Bremner (who has an associate producer’s credit on The Wedding Ringer). Sony was apparently pleased with his version, said to have “the right mixture of action set pieces and laughs,” according to the trade.

Action set pieces and laughs? In this economy?!?