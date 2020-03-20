Man Rams Cop Car in Stolen Hummel Truck During High Speed Chase

A man rammed a cop car in a stolen Hummel truck during a high speed chase through two counties.

The chase began in Utica after a man stole a Hummel truck while an employee was making a delivery. It ended in Herkimer County with the driver being taken into custody.

During the chase, Cynthia Smith captured the driver hitting a cop car near the bus turn around at Central Valley School on Weber Avenue in Ilion. You can hear the impact in the video above. Luckily no one was injured.

Adam Day captured the moment the driver was taken into custody near Premo's Pizza in Ilion.

The man's name is not being released but Utica Police say he is facing grand larceny charges. More charges are pending from the Ilion Police Department.

We'll update the story when the press release from Ilion Police is made available.