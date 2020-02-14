Man Offering $25K to Anyone Who Can Help Him Find a Girlfriend

Looks like this Kansas man is desperate and in need of some services that you can possibly help with!

According to Complex, this past weekend Jeff Gebhart launched the website DateJeffG.com to announce that he's offering $25,000 to anyone who can help him find that special someone

Now there are some stipulations to the $25K deal. The $25,000 payment only arrives after the relationship clears the "Initial Dating Period" of one year. Only then will you start seeing some cash, which comes in the form of five-yearly installments of $5,000.