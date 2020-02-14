Central New Yorkers Can File Their Taxes for Free Online

It's easy to file your taxes online, but some services require you to pay. There are some places you can file online for no charge - if you know where to find them.

Tax season is upon us. Filing online can make doing your taxes much quicker and a little less painless - plus, you'll get any refund faster.

The IRS offers something called Free File for anyone who has an adjusted gross income that's less than $69,000 annually. Because the IRS doesn't really promote Free File it can be hard to find. You can only access the Free File program at IRS.gov/freefile. From there, you can choose the best 'partner' program for you - choosing from well-known companies like TurboTax and H&R Block.

Even if you earn more than $69,000, you can still file your taxes for free with Credit Karma (and no, we're not earning anything telling you about this - we're just trying to save you some money). According to Credit Karma, filing online with them is always free, no matter what your tax situation is.

So get all your papers together, pour a cup of coffee, and get those taxes done. We hope you even see a refund.