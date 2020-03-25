Madison County Releases Map Of Positive COVID-19 Cases

The Madison County Health Department is posting a map of Madison County residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus on their website.

The map will be updated twice daily – once in the morning and once in the afternoon.

“We want to remind people that this virus is spread through close contact,” said Madison County Director of Public Health Eric Faisst. “We can stop this together by working together. The decision each of us makes now will impact us all tomorrow and beyond. Stay Home.”

There have been eight positive tests of coronavirus in Madison County with one fatality.