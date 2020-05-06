Madison County Coronavirus Exposures

If you were in any of the following locations during the time listed, you should self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms for 14 days.

Madison County Health Department confirmed that individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were at various locations throughout Madison County.

Walmart at 2024 Genesee St. Oneida, NY 13421

April 25, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

April 28, 2020 from 10 AM - 11 AM; and 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

April 29, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

April 30, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

May 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

May 2, 2020 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM; and 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

May 3, 2020 from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Walgreens at 104 Genesee St, Oneida, NY 13421

April 27, 2020 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

April 28, 2020 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

May 3, 2020 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Save A Lot at 2080 Glenwood Shopping Plaza, Oneida, NY 13421

May 2, 2020

May 3, 2020

Dollar Tree at 2104 Glenwood Shopping Plaza, Oneida, NY 13421

May 2, 2020 from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Dollar General at 423 S Peterboro St, Canastota, NY 13032

May 3, 2020 from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Colonial Laundromat at 502 Lenox Ave, Oneida, NY 13421

April 28, 2020 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Domino’s Pizza at 1 Glenwood Ave, Oneida, NY 13421

April 29, 2020

Price Chopper at 142 Genesee St, Oneida, NY 13421

May 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

May 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Tops Friendly Market at Rt. 5 & Oxbow Road, Canastota, NY 13032

April 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

The Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst says:

“After conducting multiple investigations with individuals who have tested positive, it was determined that some of them visited several locations in the past two weeks,” said...Anyone who visited the store during the identified time frame should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for the next two weeks. Those symptoms include fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, please stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing. In an emergency please call 911.”

Faisst is also reminding the public that you should wear a facemask when you are out in public, and people should not be going out in public unless you have to for essential items. If you must go out, be sure to stay at least 6 feet away from others at all times and wear a cloth face mask. Please remember to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer before you touch your face.

For more information visit https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2479/Coronavirus-COVID-19 or call the Madison County non-medical COVID-19 Hotline at 315-366-2770.

