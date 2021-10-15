Dive Into A Big Bowl Of Mac N Cheese At These 15 Utica and Rome Area Restaurants
Do you love macaroni and cheese? Where can you find some of the best bowls across the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas?
Pasta and cheese casseroles were recorded in the 14th century in the Italian cookbook, Liber de Coquina, which featured a dish of Parmesan and pasta. It's been on tables of Central New Yorkers since you were a little kid. There is something different when you become an adult, and learn you can have mac n cheese whenever you'd like. Where do you go?
We asked this question on social media, and many Central New Yorkers weighed in. Here's some of the places to include in your Mac n Cheese rotations. If your favorite didn't make the list, send us an App Chat:
15 Utica and Rome Area Restaurants To Find Mac N Cheese At
McGills Whiskey Tavern and Grill
McGills Whiskey Tavern and Grill is at 2284 NY-5, Utica, NY 13502.
Koffee Kove
Koffee Kove is at 220 James St #1010, Clayton, NY 13624
Boneyard BBQ
Boneyard BBQ is at 244 Roosevelt Dr, Utica, NY 13502
Piggy Pat's
Piggy Pat's is at 3956 Edgebrook Pl, New Hartford, NY 13413
Rome Polish Home on Friday Nights
Rome Polish Home is at 415 S George St, Rome, NY 13440
Priscilla's Place
Priscilla's Place is at 8583 NY-365, Stittville, NY 13469
Cavallo's
Cavallo's is at 40 Genesee St, New Hartford, NY 13413
Dinosaur BBQ
Dinosaur BBQ is at 246 W Willow St, Syracuse, NY 13202
The Hub Eatery
The Hub Eatery is at 222 Bleecker St, Utica, NY 13501
Discastros
Discastros is located on Erie Boulevard West in Rome, NY.
Ray Brothers Barbeque
Ray Brothers Barbeque is at 6474 US-20, Bouckville, NY 13310
Upstate Tavern
Upstate Tavern is at 5218 Patrick Road Verona, NY 13478
Cacciatore's
Cacciatore's is at 302 Barringer Rd, Ilion, NY 13357
Fly Creek Cider Mill
Fly Creek Cider Mill is at 288 Goose St Fly Creek, NY 13337
Cowboy BBQ
Cowboy BBQ is serving all areas of NY.
