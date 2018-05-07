‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals New Big Bad

Move over, Thanos – Bushmaster is here. Harlem’s newest menace makes his presence known, as Marvel’s Luke Cage officially busts out its first trailer. And if Cage weren’t ceding the spotlight enough, Misty Knight is armed and ready to take it.

Having already set its June 22 premiere , Luke Cage debuted an official trailer introducing The Night Of star Mustafa Shakir as “Bushmaster,” a Caribbean comic villain with strength that apparently matches our title hero. And speaking of title heroes, Simone Missick’s Misty Knight is willing to gamble that her new bionic arm places her above sidekick status, even as the Mike Colter character meta-jokes “it’s my show.” Here, have some fresh photos and a poster:

So reads the Luke Cage Season 2 synopsis:

After clearing his name, Luke Cage has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.

Elsewhere of Luke Cage Season 2, we know Gabrielle Dennis will take the role of Tilda Johnson ( Nightshade in the books). Simone Missick will be back as Misty Knight, along with Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, Alfre Woodard as Mariah Dillard and Theo Rossi as Shades . Finn Jones will reprise his role as Marvel’s Iron Fist , while Lucy Liu will take up directorial duties , and Reg E. Cathey will deliver his final performance .

Luke Cage will have more to show in the next month, so check out the clip below and stay tuned.