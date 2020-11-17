Lost And Terrified Sheltie Finds His Way Home To Whitesboro

Good News Alert: Marty, the missing sheltie, who has been on the lam for almost 6 weeks, is home!

Darlene DeIorio Benson was trying to find the dog for her parents. She told us the dog is very attached to her dad. He slipped through an open door to go looking for him on October 10th, 2020. He was out there running in a two or three-mile circle, trying to find his way home to Bob's Brae in Herthum Hills in Whitesboro for almost 6 weeks.

He was starving, exhausted, beyond scared, and in-flight mode.

OUR SHELTIE HAS BEEN SEEN EVERYWHERE, including Commercial Drive, Seneca Turnpike, Price Chopper, Aldi’s, the Mall, Route 5 at Tiffany’s and CherryWood.

Thankfully we got word on Friday the 13th that he was safely captured in a trap, and is now resting at home.

Darlene DeIorio Benson

How is his health?

His health is good and getting better. He lost 3 pounds but is regaining.... he was sick with diarrhea and vomiting when he first came home. Went straight to vet. He is in a low grade antibiotic and they gave him a shot to kill any and all parasites as many ticks were found on his belly. 😢.... 😢😢😢

Is he happy to be spoiled and pampered again?

He is quite happy to be home and we feel like he is loving all the pampering!!!! Went to the groomer too.... ♥️ things are coming back to normal.

Does he still try to run out the door?

No, he doesn’t look to run out the door!!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

Marty had quite the adventure. Hopefully, it was enough to last his lifetime.