LOOK: Man Legally Changes His Middle Name To “Buffalo-Bills”

Talk about dedication.

This avid Buffalo Bills fan legally changed his middle name. Ironically, the guy does not even live in New York State. Not that there are no big Bills fans in Pennsylvania, but who would have thought. Adam posted this picture on social media that made its rounds through other Buffalo outlets over the weekend.

The Buffalo Bills will be bringing training camp to Highmark Stadium this year and there are FREE tickets on three days of camp.

The Buffalo Bills have been doing their training camp out at St. John Fisher College in the Rochester area since 2000 (all the way back when Wade Phillips was the head coach of the Buffalo Bills). The Bills players will report for camp on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, like other teams around the NFL.

Fans are welcomed to come to training camp on these three days:

-Saturday, July 31 at 10 am

-Saturday, August 7 at 10 am

-Wednesday, September 1 at 12 pm

*Gates open for the Saturday dates at 9 am, and on Wednesday, September 1 at 11 am.

Even though it is free, you DO need a ticket to go and you can get them at the Bills website. Here is where you can get them, as well as pre-season and regular-season games for 2021. Season ticket holders have first dibs on the tickets and they are first come first serve. Though, there was no exact word on if and any COVID seating limitations.

Also, the August 7 practice is the “Return of the Blue and White” themed event.

