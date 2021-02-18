With all the recent snowfall across New York State, did Bigfoot researchers get lucky in capturing footprints in the snow? These footprints were found in Pawling New York.

Pawling is a village in Dutchess County of New York state. It's part of the Poughkeepsie–Newburgh–Middletown, NY Metropolitan area of the state. It has plenty of woods, and recently received plenty of snow.

Bigfoot Researchers of the Hudson Valley posted on February 17th of 2021 on their Facebook post of what appears to be Bigfoot prints in the snow. Pawling is right next to a town called Wingdale. Wingdale is the next town North, and the Wingdale Mountain stretches a good distance into base of Berkshire's. If a Bigfoot was to live in this area of the Hudson Valley, this is likely where you would find one.

Alanna Inott wrote on the post: "I'd be scared to follow the tracks, something THAT big? Definitely would just leave it alone, never know what you'd run into. No one's ever said sasquatch or Bigfoot, or whatever name you want to use, is friendly"

Get our free mobile app

Bigfoot In Upstate New York Camps?

In the early 1960's, an unexplained Bigfoot encounter took place at the Independent River Forest area. There is a camp located there, which is about 70 miles from Utica. Michael Frank shared the encounter on the "Bigfoot SIGHTINGS" Facebook group:

I went to camp in Upstate New York. We camped out really deep into the woods. Parked about two miles from our campsite. On our second morning a kid found a semicircle of animal bones at the door of my tent. The bones were old, bleached and smelled awful. I was awake most of the night because I was terrified of spiders crawling into my sleeping bag. I’d been bullied enough to know what not to say to anyone. I slept about an hour or two. But the flap of the tent was netted so that I could see out while protected from mosquitoes and such. Whoever put the bones there was waiting for me to fall asleep. I still get chills down my spine thinking about what it COULD have been. I mean, bears don’t bring artistic presents."

What do you make of that sighting?