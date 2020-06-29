Long Time Friend Of CNY, Benny Mardones, Has Died

Benny Mardones, best known for his smash hit, IntoThe Night, has died at the age of 73 at his California home.

The 80's rock star died of complications following a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. While writing this, we received a statement from his family:

I am deeply saddened to announce that Benny Mardones, artist and writer of 3x Billboard Charted Record "INTO THE NIGHT," has died at 73.

Benny died peacefully at 1:15 am in his home in Menifee, CA, on June 29, 2020, with his loving wife at his side. He died from complications of Parkinson's disease. In addition to his wife Jane, Benny is survived by his son Michael and sister Louise. Benny was

born Ruben Armand Mardones in Cleveland, Ohio, on November 9, 1946, and his father, Ruben Mardones, Sr., was from Santiago, Chile.

Benny Mardones is a name you might not be familiar with, but as soon as you hear the first "signature" chords of "Into The Night", you will instantly know the song and the artist. He exploded onto the music scene in 1980 and was quickly nicknamed "The Voice," a title earned because of his incredible range as well as his soulful and passionate performances. "Into The Night" has been played over 8 Million times and, to this day, is still one of the most frequently played rock tunes in America.

As part of his legacy, Benny's final wish and his ultimate gift was to donate his body after-death to Parkinson's for advanced medical research and education.

"I have lost my husband and the love of my life. Not a day went by without Benny telling me how much he loved me. When he knew the end was coming and near coma, he would ask me to come close and struggle to sing "I've Got You." For the last 12 years, he would often surprise me with the most beautiful bouquet of flowers and a note attached saying in Danish "Jeg Elsker Dig" (I Love You)," said his wife, Jane.

A Memorial Service will be announced in the near future.

Inspired by the birth of his son, Mardones moved to Syracuse in May of 1985, where he kicked his cocaine and alcohol addictions. Syracuse.com reports he called Syracuse his hometown.

“When I was addicted to drugs, Syracuse opened its arms to me...It gave me my life back. The fans never wavered. The radio stations played my songs."

Mardones felt loved and accepted in Syracuse and had no problem selling out venues, including four shows at the Landmark Theater. We are saddened, along with all of his friends and family across CNY and around the world.