Local Red Cross Offering Safe Trick-Or-Treating Alternatives

With the Pandemic still weighing heavy on the Halloween holiday the local American Red Cross chapter is offering safer alternative to Trick-or-Treating.

If you and your family feel comfortable trick-or-treating, that is your prerogative. If you are worried about the risk there are several alternatives to the door-to-door tradition. Red Cross officials say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are discouraging the activity.

The Executive Director of the Central and Northern New York Chapter says, "Though many traditional Halloween activities can actually put you at a high risk for viruses, there are plenty of fun and safe ways to still enjoy the holiday." Lisa Smith says, "Consider participating in spooky activities with members of your household or having others join in on the fun virtually."

The Red Cross has released a list of possible activities that maintain social distance and may possibly slow the spread. The list of lower-risk activities suggested include:

Carve or decorate pumpkins with members of your household

Carve or decorate pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends

Decorate your living space

Do a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance

Have a virtual Halloween costume contest

Have a Halloween movie night with people with whom you live

Have a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to

house

For more safety tips and additional information on the Red Cross you can download their free mobile app. However you decided to celebrate, be sure to do it safely.