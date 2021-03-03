Listeria Outbreak Traced To Recalled Cheese Sold In New York
More than 30 types of cheese have been recalled by the FDA. As of February 27, 2021, the CDC reports ten people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes from four states, including New York.
El Abuelito Cheese of Paterson, NJ, is recalling all Queso Fresco (Fresh, soft cheese), Quesillo (Oaxaca, string cheese), and Requeson (Ricotta) products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The cheese was distributed through Feb 16, 2021, and was available in supermarkets, wholesale, and retails stores across Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.
Recalled Soft Cheese:
- All Queso Fresco products with sell-by dates through 03/28/21.
- All Quesillo (Oaxaca, string cheese) products with sell-by dates through 04/16/21.
- All Requeson (Ricotta) products with sell-by dates through 03/14/21.
The cheese products being recalled were produced at Plant #34-12179. Retailers may have repackaged the bulk Quesillo into smaller containers and sold this repackage product to consumers. This repackaged product may not bear the original labeling and product information as described below.
|Quesillo
|Brand
|Product Name
|Size
|Container Type
|UPC Code
|El Abuelito Cheese
|Quesillo Abuelito
|12oz
|Vacuum Pack
|673130200000
|Quesillo Abuelito
|5Lbs
|Vacuum Bag Loose Bag
|673130500001
|Quesillo Abuelito
|10Lbs
|Vacuum Bag Loose Bag
|673130600008
|El Viejito
|El Viejito
|10Lbs
|Vacuum Bag Loose Bag
|718122180950
|El Paisano
|El Paisano
|5Lbs
|Vacuum Bag
|799456415468
|El Paisano
|10Lbs
|Vacuum Bag
|799456415482
|El Sabrosito
|El Sabrosito
|10Lbs
|Vacuum Bag
|749390337586
|La Cima
|La Cima
|5Lbs
|Vacuum Bag
|072632891653
|Quesos Finos
|Quesos Finos
|5Lbs
|Vacuum Bag
|851800004145
|San Carlos
|San Carlos
|14Lbs
|Loose Bag
|814920000039
|Ideal
|Ideal
|5Lbs
|Vacuum Bag
|610563082674
|Ideal
|10Lbs
|Vacuum Bag
|897930001951
|Requeson/Ricotta
|Brand
|Product Name
|Size
|Container Type
|UPC Code
|El Abuelito Cheese, Inc.
|El Abuelito Requeson Ricotta
|12oz
|Clam Shell Container
|673130300014
|El Abuelito Requeson Ricotta - Promocion $3.99
|12oz.
|Clam Shell Container
|673130300014
|El Viejito
|El Viejito Requeson/Ricotta
|12oz.
|Clam Shell Container
|718122180912
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Consumers who have purchased the stated Queso Fresco products are urged not to consume and to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.
