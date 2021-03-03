Listeria Outbreak Traced To Recalled Cheese Sold In New York

More than 30 types of cheese have been recalled by the FDA. As of February 27, 2021, the CDC reports ten people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes from four states, including New York.

El Abuelito Cheese of Paterson, NJ, is recalling all Queso Fresco (Fresh, soft cheese), Quesillo (Oaxaca, string cheese), and Requeson (Ricotta) products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The cheese was distributed through Feb 16, 2021, and was available in supermarkets, wholesale, and retails stores across Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Recalled Soft Cheese:

All Queso Fresco products with sell-by dates through 03/28/21.

All Quesillo (Oaxaca, string cheese) products with sell-by dates through 04/16/21.

All Requeson (Ricotta) products with sell-by dates through 03/14/21.

The cheese products being recalled were produced at Plant #34-12179. Retailers may have repackaged the bulk Quesillo into smaller containers and sold this repackage product to consumers. This repackaged product may not bear the original labeling and product information as described below.

Quesillo Brand Product Name Size Container Type UPC Code El Abuelito Cheese Quesillo Abuelito 12oz Vacuum Pack 673130200000 Quesillo Abuelito 5Lbs Vacuum Bag Loose Bag 673130500001 Quesillo Abuelito 10Lbs Vacuum Bag Loose Bag 673130600008 El Viejito El Viejito 10Lbs Vacuum Bag Loose Bag 718122180950 El Paisano El Paisano 5Lbs Vacuum Bag 799456415468 El Paisano 10Lbs Vacuum Bag 799456415482 El Sabrosito El Sabrosito 10Lbs Vacuum Bag 749390337586 La Cima La Cima 5Lbs Vacuum Bag 072632891653 Quesos Finos Quesos Finos 5Lbs Vacuum Bag 851800004145 San Carlos San Carlos 14Lbs Loose Bag 814920000039 Ideal Ideal 5Lbs Vacuum Bag 610563082674 Ideal 10Lbs Vacuum Bag 897930001951

Requeson/Ricotta Brand Product Name Size Container Type UPC Code El Abuelito Cheese, Inc. El Abuelito Requeson Ricotta 12oz Clam Shell Container 673130300014 El Abuelito Requeson Ricotta - Promocion $3.99 12oz. Clam Shell Container 673130300014 El Viejito El Viejito Requeson/Ricotta 12oz. Clam Shell Container 718122180912

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers who have purchased the stated Queso Fresco products are urged not to consume and to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Get our free mobile app