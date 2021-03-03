Listeria Outbreak Traced To Recalled Cheese Sold In New York

More than 30 types of cheese have been recalled by the FDA. As of February 27, 2021, the CDC reports ten people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes from four states, including New York.

El Abuelito Cheese of Paterson, NJ, is recalling all Queso Fresco (Fresh, soft cheese), Quesillo (Oaxaca, string cheese), and Requeson (Ricotta) products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The cheese was distributed through Feb 16, 2021, and was available in supermarkets, wholesale, and retails stores across Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Recalled Soft Cheese:

  • All Queso Fresco products with sell-by dates through 03/28/21.
  • All Quesillo (Oaxaca, string cheese) products with sell-by dates through 04/16/21.
  • All Requeson (Ricotta) products with sell-by dates through 03/14/21.

The cheese products being recalled were produced at Plant #34-12179. Retailers may have repackaged the bulk Quesillo into smaller containers and sold this repackage product to consumers. This repackaged product may not bear the original labeling and product information as described below.

Quesillo
BrandProduct NameSizeContainer TypeUPC Code
El Abuelito CheeseQuesillo Abuelito12ozVacuum Pack673130200000
Quesillo Abuelito5LbsVacuum Bag Loose Bag673130500001
Quesillo Abuelito10LbsVacuum Bag Loose Bag673130600008
El ViejitoEl Viejito10LbsVacuum Bag Loose Bag718122180950
El PaisanoEl Paisano5LbsVacuum Bag799456415468
El Paisano10LbsVacuum Bag799456415482
El SabrositoEl Sabrosito10LbsVacuum Bag749390337586
La CimaLa Cima5LbsVacuum Bag072632891653
Quesos FinosQuesos Finos5LbsVacuum Bag851800004145
San CarlosSan Carlos14LbsLoose Bag814920000039
IdealIdeal5LbsVacuum Bag610563082674
Ideal10LbsVacuum Bag897930001951
Requeson/Ricotta
BrandProduct NameSizeContainer TypeUPC Code
El Abuelito Cheese, Inc.El Abuelito Requeson Ricotta12ozClam Shell Container673130300014
El Abuelito Requeson Ricotta - Promocion $3.9912oz.Clam Shell Container673130300014
El ViejitoEl Viejito Requeson/Ricotta12oz.Clam Shell Container718122180912

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers who have purchased the stated Queso Fresco products are urged not to consume and to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

