Liquor Stores In NYS Deemed Essential: Will Remain Open

The big news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday was the closing of all non-essential businesses in New York State and figuring out, what is essential and what isn't?

For reference, here is a list of essential services that will be allowed to go to work from WIVB.

According to the New York State Liquor Store Association, state liquor stores have been deemed an essential business and will remain open.

This from ABC News' Aaron Katersky:

I mean, we're not complaining, right?