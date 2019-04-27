Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham is selling another property in Brentwood, Calif.

Less than a year and a half after he off-loaded a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood for $19 million, Buckingham has placed another estate on the market for $29.5 million.

While the listing , held by Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland, mentions only that it's a "celebrity" compound, the Los Angeles Times reports the owners are Buckingham and his wife Kristen.

The Buckinghams bought the 1.2-acre double lot in 2004 for $6.6 million and custom-built the five-bedroom house, with Kristen being responsible for the interior design, which is her profession.

The listing notes that the gated compound is "extremely private and offers an enchanting setting with lushly landscaped grounds, captivating facade and old-world ambiance and authenticity."

It's also said that the house evokes the European countryside and "provides an exceptional lifestyle with ideal space for both luxurious living and lavish entertaining," highlighting the French doors and windows that let in an abundance of natural light, spiral staircase, formal living and dining rooms, large master suite and a "gourmet farmhouse-style kitchen with professional appliances."

The backyard includes lawns and gardens, numerous patios, a built-in barbecue, fireplace, gym and tennis court. A recording studio is built into the lower level of the garage. There's also a guesthouse.

According to the Times , the Buckinghams have been building another home in Brentwood for the past two years.

You can see photos of the house now on the market below.