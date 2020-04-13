Light It Blue Campaign Reaches CNY

The #LightItBlue Campaign is in honor of medical personnel and first responders fighting COVID-19.

Governor Cuomo announced the #LightItBlue campaign. The initiative simultaneously lights up buildings, landmarks, and LED screens across the US to show support and gratitude to those health care professionals and essential workers on the frontlines and create a universal symbol of solidarity and hope.

Iconic buildings across the world are going blue to show support for all essential employees, especially medical personnel and first responders.

The North/South Arterial Pedestrian bridge is also lit blue as part of the @NYGovCuomo #LightItBlue campaign to show support and gratitude to our health care professionals and others working on the front lines in our battle against #COVID19.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has also directed flags on state government buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of those we have lost to COVID-19. The flags will remain lowered while New York is on pause.

