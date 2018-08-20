Legendary Rocker Bob Dylan Coming To The Stanley

Bob Dylan has added a handful of dates to his Fall tour in the states that kicks off in October, and Utica has made the cut!

Bob Dylan is coming to The Stanley Theater in Utica on Thursday, November 15 th at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 22nd for members of The Stanley Theater as well as VIP Ticket packages .

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, August 25th with prices ranging from $59.50 to $99.50. Additional service charges may apply.

Bob Dylan's impact on popular music and culture is immeasurable. He is responsible for some of the most influential albums of all time, including The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan, Highway 61 Revisited, and Blonde on Blonde, and his socially and politically charged singles, "Blowin' In The Wind" and "The Times They Are A-Changin'," are widely considered among the most important songs in modern music. The 'voice of a generation' boasts an unparalleled repertoire, including timeless classics, "Like A Rolling Stone," "Tangled Up In Blue," "Knockin' On Heaven's Door," and "Girl From The North Country." This concert is presented by DSP Shows.

Dylan has sold more than 100 million records globally, received 11 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award for "Things Have Changed" (Best Original Song), and has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2012, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and in 2016 was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature.

