Listen to Led Zeppelin, Blue Oyster Cult Played in Style of Ghost

Anthony Vincent, known for his YouTube channel Ten Second Songs, collaborated with fellow YouTuber Erock to deliver 10 songs in the style of Ghost , including Led Zeppelin ’s “Stairway to Heaven,” Green Day ’s “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” and Blue Oyster Cult ’s “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.”

Vincent created his own take of frontman Tobias Forge’s latest alter-ego, Cardinal Copia, to perform his part, while guitarist Erock donned a homemade version of a Nameless Ghoul’s outfit. Their cover versions feature Ghost’s trademark heavy guitar work combined with complex harmonies, which often aim to be at odds with the original artist's melodic intent.

Their video opens with a spoof of Ghost’s own titles: “Message from the Clergy – We wish to inform you the plague has spread to the Ten Second Songs Channel.”

You can watch the 10-song clip below, followed by their full-length version of “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.” You can see the track listing at the bottom.

The duo – which records its own material under the name Riptide – is now taking fan votes for their favorite covers with the possibility of recording a full-length version sometime in the future.

Anthony Vincent and Erock, '10 Songs in the Style of Ghost'

Madonna – “Papa Don’t Preach”

Notorious B.I.G. – “Big Poppa”

Joan Osborne – “What If God was One of Us”

Lady Gaga – “Bad Romance”

Hozier – “Take Me to Church”

Creed – “Higher”

ABBA – “Gimme Gimme Gimme”

Blue Oyster Cult – “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”

Green Day – “Boulevard of Broken Dreams:

Led Zeppelin – “Stairway to Heaven”