The Walking Dead will not be devoid of Maggie in Season 9. Star Lauren Cohan confirms AMC worked out a deal for her return, though her character may still leave the series in light of Cohan’s new project.

Cohan confirmed her return to Entertainment Weekly , stating “I’m going back. There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell.” The series staple previously sought a modest raise to her contract , and stalled negotiations led to Cohan joining the pilot of ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier . That project won’t shoot until some months after The Walking Dead Season 9 begins production, leaving it unclear if Cohan’s character will appear less frequently (or be written out) as the season progresses. Should ABC decline to pick up Whiskey Cavalier , Cohan may stick with The Walking Dead full-time.

The AMC drama very nearly reached an impasse with Cohan’s involvement, as the recent Season 8 finale – spoiler alert – hinted Maggie might turn against Rick over his decision to spare Negan. Had AMC and Cohan not reached an agreement, Season 9 would be forced to explain the Hilltop leader and series regular’s sudden off-screen exit. Negotiations even progressed to the point co-star Khary Payton urged AMC to “ pay the woman .”

The Walking Dead itself remains somewhat in decline, as finale viewership dipped to Season 1 levels . Will the series’ prospects tick up with Cohan’s return?