Even those who adored Rian Johnson ’s Star Wars sequel (like us) can probably agree that at least one thing was a little lacking: Captain Phasma. Although we were excited for the return of Gwendoline Christie ’s super shiny and ultra-intimidating trooper, she didn’t have a whole lot to do in The Last Jedi . Given the focus of Johnson’s story, that’s understandable, but we would’ve liked to see just a teeny bit more from Christie’s antagonist. Thanks to this alternate scene, now we can.

It should go without saying, but there are major spoilers ahead .

The Star Wars Show premiered an alternate deleted scene from The Last Jedi , which reveals a somewhat expanded and very different showdown between Phasma and John Boyega ’s Finn:

In the theatrical cut, Phasma’s appearance (and subsequent death) is relatively brief — at least in comparison to this version, where Finn calls her out for shutting down the shields at Starkiller Base. Up until that moment, Finn and Phasma were the only ones who knew about that, and the Stormtroopers aren’t too happy to hear that their fearless leader pulled a weak-ass move.

The scene isn’t that much longer than the theatrical version, though it does give Phasma a more proper sendoff. Fare thee well, Captain Phasma. We hardly knew ye.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits Blu-ray on March 27 with a total of 14 deleted scenes for your viewing pleasure.