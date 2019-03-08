Kentucky Derby Gala Coming to Central New York

Grab a hat and your finest clothes, a little Kentucky Derby flavor is coming to Central New York. And it all benefits the wonderful animals making the Derby "the fastest two minutes in sport."

Sunshine Horses of Clay, NY is a rehabilitation and adoption facility for horses. They specialize in retraining and rehoming retired Standardbred racehorses. Sunshine Horses also helps us, humans, too. Working with CNY agencies and organizations, youth and adults have healed from emotional and health struggles by hanging out with their many steeds.

The Kentucky Derby Gala was the idea of, Dianne Sestak from Sunshine Horses. Needing to offset the costs of their recent move to new facilities, along with their daily costs of feeding and housing the animals, the non-profit group decided to celebrate with the horses they help and "The Run For The Roses."

The gala will be held at Turning Stone Resort Casino on Derby Day, May 4. Included in the day will be photos with racehorses, cocktails, dinner, auctions, games, and of course the running of the 145th Kentucky Derby. And no proper Derby Gala would be complete without Mint Juleps and "dressing to the nines.".

Ladies - Express your inner Southern Belle, so don your splendid hats and you’ll look swell.

Gents - Dapper and distinguished is the name of the game, bright colors and bow ties will impress your dame.

Get more info on the party and tickets at Sunshine Horse Gala.com or on their Facebook page .