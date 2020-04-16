June SAT Test Cancelled, Exam Could Move Online

The June administration of the SAT has been cancelled, the College Board announced.

The SAT exam, which many colleges use to make admissions decisions, was already cancelled during March, and now the June administration has also been scrapped.

The College Board, which administers the exam says, if it's safe, they'll add additional testing dates to accommodate students who wish to take the test. In a statement on their website, the College Board says "there will be weekend SAT administrations every month through the end of the calendar year, beginning in August. This includes a new administration in September and the previously scheduled tests on August 29, October 3, November 7, and December 5."

The College Board is also responsible for AP testing for students, and has already made the decision to move those tests online for 2020. The SAT could follow suit and shift online, in the "unlikely event that schools do not reopen this fall," the College Board explains.

Students in many parts of the country have already moved to digital learning, and many states have announced plans to keep schools closed until Fall 2020.