Journey Announce Fall 2019 Tour

Journey have announced a brief tour of the Northeast for later this year.

The band will play six shows in the fall in the run-up to its upcoming residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The tour consists of dates in casinos in four locations, starting with a two-night stand at the Etess Arena at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Sept. 27 and 28, and ending with another two shows at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Ct., on Oct. 4 and 5.

The other concerts will be standalone shows in Bethlehem, Pa., and Niagara Falls, N.Y. You can see the list below.

Tickets go on sale May 10 at 10AM ET, with pre-sales for VIP packages and American Express cardholders beginning tomorrow at 10AM ET. You can find more details at Journey's website .

The Caesars Palace residency , which will be the band's third in Las Vegas following similar stints at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 2015 and 2017, includes nine shows from Oct. 9 until Oct. 26. It's part of a reduced workload for Journey this year as some members work on solo projects.

"I was told by management that we all would take all of 2019 off, except for possibly a few dates near the end of the year leading into 2020," Neal Schon wrote back in December, "and that Jonathan Cain [and] Steve Smith [had] other things they wanted to do."

Journey 2019 U.S. Tour

Sept. 27 -- Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sept. 28 -- Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Oct. 1 -- Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

Oct. 2 -- Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Event Center

Oct. 4 -- Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 5 -- Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 9 -- Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Oct. 11 -- Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Oct. 12 -- Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Oct. 16 -- Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Oct. 18 -- Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Oct. 19 -- Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Oct. 23 -- Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Oct. 25 -- Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Oct. 26 -- Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace