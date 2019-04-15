Journey Announce Las Vegas Residency

Journey will return to Las Vegas later this year for a new residency. The run will consist of nine shows at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace.

The dates will take place between Oct. 9 and Oct. 26 in the 4,300-seat venue, which is set to undergo renovations this summer. Among the changes will be a new sound system and a high-definition video wall; the floor will also become a general-admission area.

This will be Journey's third time playing multiple dates in Vegas, following shows at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in 2015 and 2017.

Tickets for the October concerts go on sale to the general public April 19 at 10AM PT, with a pre-sale for American Express card holders beginning tomorrow at 10AM PT. Another pre-sale, for fan-club members, takes place on Wednesday at 10AM PT. The band's website has more details, including VIP packages.

As 2018 came to a close, Neal Schon said the band was taking off 2019 so other members could work on solo projects -- "except for possibly a few dates near the end of the year leading into 2020," he noted.

The time away, Schon added, gave him the opportunity to embark on a Journey Through Time solo tour with former members Gregg Rolie and Deen Castronovo that spotlighted the band's pre- Steve Perry era. He's also working on a new solo album with Marti Frederiksen and plans to release another record, Universe , in August.