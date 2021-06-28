Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs Look Incredible In The Bills Red Helmets [PHOTOS]

I was born at a very interesting time period for a Buffalo Bills fan. I was a baby during the four-straight Super Bowl years and didn't really start watching the team consistently until the 17-year playoff drought started (2000).

I missed out on seeing great players like Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, and Bruce Smith in a Bills uniform. In fact, I only vaguely remember the Bills in their classic red helmets and '90s uniforms.

The Bills stopped wearing those jerseys and helmets after the 2001 regular season. From 2002-2010 they wore the dark blue jerseys with the dark blue stripe red helmets. In 2011 they switched to the white Bills' helmet, which is what they wear to this day.

In case you missed the news last week, the NFL sent a memo to teams that said starting in 2022, they would be allowed to wear more than one helmet during a season, meaning teams could finally go back to throwback uniforms.

Everyone seems to want the Bills to go back to the red helmets and classic red, white and blue jerseys they wore in the '90s and the first two years of the 2000s.

Photos of both Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs in the red helmets and '90s uniforms have been making the rounds on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook lately. They look fantastic!

I love what the Bills wear now -- the white helmets are such a clean look...but man, I adore these uniforms and it would be terrific if the Bills went back to wearing these for at least one or two games per season, starting in 2022.

Do want the Bills to switch to these uniforms permanently?

