Watch Joe Perry’s New Lyric Video for ‘Quake’

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has released a lyric video for his solo track “Quake,” featuring Extreme frontman Gary Cherone .

It will appear on the upcoming vinyl edition of Perry’s recent solo album Sweetzerland Manifesto , tying in with a brief solo U.S. tour running from Nov. 30 to Dec. 16. The promo was directed by his son Roman.

You can watch the video below:

Perry marked the album’s original release by playing it in full with an all-star band. He wound up smashing his guitar after performing “Train Kept A-Rollin’,” and later explained , “It’s one of the best basic fucking guitar riffs in rock ’n’ roll. We hit every fucking version of the E chord that you could imagine. Everything was screaming; the amps were going. I didn’t know what else to do. All of a sudden my guitar was in pieces. ... It was a really a nice guitar, and the guy who made it for me was in the front row. That’s why I’m feeling bad about it. It was not anything I planned. It was just that the energy was overwhelming.”

Aerosmith recently revealed a Las Vegas residency starting in April 2019 to mark their 50th anniversary, with Perry predicting the events would be “something different” from their usual shows.

Joe Perry Solo U.S. Tour, Winter 2018

Nov. 30 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Dec. 01 – West Dundee, IL @ RocHaus

Dec. 02 – Detroit, MI @ Crowfoot Ballroom

Dec. 04 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater

Dec. 05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

Dec. 07 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah's Cherokee Casino

Dec. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Dec. 13 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose

Dec. 15 – Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theatre

Dec. 16 – Agoura Hills, CA @ The Canyon