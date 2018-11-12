Watch Joe Perry’s New Lyric Video for ‘Quake’
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has released a lyric video for his solo track “Quake,” featuring Extreme frontman Gary Cherone.
It will appear on the upcoming vinyl edition of Perry’s recent solo album Sweetzerland Manifesto, tying in with a brief solo U.S. tour running from Nov. 30 to Dec. 16. The promo was directed by his son Roman.
You can watch the video below:
Perry marked the album’s original release by playing it in full with an all-star band. He wound up smashing his guitar after performing “Train Kept A-Rollin’,” and later explained, “It’s one of the best basic fucking guitar riffs in rock ’n’ roll. We hit every fucking version of the E chord that you could imagine. Everything was screaming; the amps were going. I didn’t know what else to do. All of a sudden my guitar was in pieces. ... It was a really a nice guitar, and the guy who made it for me was in the front row. That’s why I’m feeling bad about it. It was not anything I planned. It was just that the energy was overwhelming.”
Aerosmith recently revealed a Las Vegas residency starting in April 2019 to mark their 50th anniversary, with Perry predicting the events would be “something different” from their usual shows.
Joe Perry Solo U.S. Tour, Winter 2018
Nov. 30 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Dec. 01 – West Dundee, IL @ RocHaus
Dec. 02 – Detroit, MI @ Crowfoot Ballroom
Dec. 04 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater
Dec. 05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
Dec. 07 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah's Cherokee Casino
Dec. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Dec. 13 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose
Dec. 15 – Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theatre
Dec. 16 – Agoura Hills, CA @ The Canyon