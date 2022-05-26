How To Get A Jif Peanut Butter Recall Refund

If you were one of the thousands of New Yorkers affected by the Jif Peanut butter brand recall, (I was) here is how you can get a refund on the products that you had to get rid of.

Earlier this week The FDA and CDC along with the makers of Jif Peanut Butter J.M. Smucker Company, announced a voluntary recall of certain Jif Peanut Butter products that were linked with Salmonella infections that were shipped to twelve different states including New York State.

The affected Jif brand peanut butter products were part of a shipment with the lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425. The only products affected by the recall have the first seven digits ending with 425 which means it was made in Lexington, Kentucky.

The product has a shelf life of two years, so the CDC and FDA recommend checking all the Jif peanut butter items that you have in stock at your home or business.

If you have used the recalled Jif brand peanut butter that has lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425 and the first seven digits end with 425, you should wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the peanut butter. If you or someone in your household ate this peanut butter and show symptoms of salmonella, contact your doctor.

If you didn't use the products, J.M Smucker Company has created a website where you can apply for a refund for the products that you had to throw away.

You can fill out this form and the company will contact you about a refund or voucher for a new product. CLICK HERE

You will need the item's UPC code, so before you throw anything out make sure you make a copy of the label

