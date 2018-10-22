Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announce Summer 2019 North American Tour

Following the success of their 10-date trek in August, Jeff Lynne 's ELO will return to North America for a 20-date arena tour that will take place next summer.

They'll begin June 20 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., and wrap it up at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Aug. 1. Tickets for all shows go on sale to the general public Oct. 29, at 10AM local time. American Express cardholders will have access to a pre-sale beginning Oct. 24 at 10AM local time until Oct. 28 at 10PM local time.

You can see all the dates below and get full ticketing details at the band's website .

Last summer's tour was Lynne's first in North America in more than 30 years -- though he played throughout Europe in 2016 and is currently finishing up a series of dates there, with shows in Liverpool, Dublin and Belfast remaining.

The concerts included many of ELO's hits, plus "When I Was a Boy" from 2015's Alone in the Universe and "Handle With Care" by the Traveling Wilburys . Lynne recently revealed that the supergroup's name was not derived from him and George Harrison saying "We'll bury 'em in the mix," as they had claimed in the past.

“That's totally a fabrication," he said . "Somebody invented that just to make it sound good, but no, there was nothing subtle at all about the Wilburys. What you saw [was] what you got. That was it.”

Jeff Lynne's ELO 2019 North American Tour Dates

6/20: Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

6/22: Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

6/24: San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

6/26: Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

6/28: Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

6/29: Portland, OR @ Moda Center

7/3: Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

7/5: Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

7/7: Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

7/9: Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

7/11: Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

7/13: Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

7/16: Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

7/18: Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

7/20: Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

7/23: Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

7/25: St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

7/27: Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/30: Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

8/1: Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena