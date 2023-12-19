What Are the Most Irritating Habits You’ve Noticed in New York?

Be honest....you've noticed them before.

Disclaimer: No reason to get upset at this article, this is all in pure fun and we all have habits that irritate people.

I find people from this area can either be some of the nicest or a little much at time. It really depends on the person and they day you get them on.

There are a few irritating habits that really stand out about some New Yorkers and you might have noticed them too. Whether your a local or a transplant I think it's safe to say there are some things we can change around here.

Irritating habits noticed in New York:

Cutting in front of someone and then driving slow

Please, please explain this because I see it happen every morning and it usually happens to me. Is it fun to do? Does it give people a thrill or something? I will NEVER understand the importance of cutting in front of someone rudely and then deciding to barley go 10 MPH. Please change this New Yorkers.

Not talking to others in public

I'm not saying you need to be best friends, but sometimes simple conversation and not ignoring people goes a long way.

Everything and literally everything is so expensive

I swear soon it's going to cost money to breathe. This one is pretty self-explanatory...My projected age for retirement around here is 95-years-old at the rate I'm going.

Are there other irritrtting habits you've noticed? Share them with us on the station app.

