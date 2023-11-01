Must You Test For Radon Before Selling a New York Home?
Getting ready to sell your home because you have decided to leave the lovely State of New York? Or maybe you are just thinking about downsizing to something more manageable? While you are thinking about the next steps, whether or not to use a realtor, where you want to move, should you rent a dumpster to clean out the house, etc..
Will you need to get a radon test in order to sell your home in the State of New York? What is radon, and why would it matter if you have it or not? Keep reading.
What is radon? Is it in New York State?
What is Radon? Radon is a radioactive, colorless, tasteless, and odorless gas found to be naturally occurring in the environment. Can it affect your health? Yes, in fact it is a major cause of lung cancer (second to smoking cigarettes). And since you can't see it, taste it or smell it, you might not even know that you have been breathing it in.
Do you need to test for Radon before selling your New York home?
New York State recommends that you get a radon test in your home every two to five years, and when you go to sell it. You can pay for the test or the prospective buyer can pay for the test, but it should be done before the sale happens. Who should you get to do the test? A qualified company and one that is recognized by the State of New York.
